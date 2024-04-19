WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowitz | newsmax | donald trump | trial | nyc

Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Bad Jury for Donald Trump'

By    |   Friday, 19 April 2024 04:35 PM EDT

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard University Law School professor emeritus, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump got "a bad jury" in his criminal trial in New York.

On Friday, 12 jurors and six alternate jurors were seated a criminal trial in New York City for Trump over alleged attempts to conceal hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"This is a bad jury for Donald Trump," Dershowitz said on "Newsline." "I think it's too much of a New York Times, TikTok jury. ... This is maybe the best you can do with a New York jury pool, but it's not a good jury for Donald Trump."

Dershowitz predicted that "the best he's likely to do is a hung jury," and said that while "it's possible" that the jurors could vote to acquit Trump, he "can't imagine" they will.

Dershowitz also commented on the judge's decision not to force prosecutors to release the names of their first three witnesses.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass reportedly refused to say who they were planning to call as their first three witnesses when asked by Trump attorney Todd Blanche, citing Trump's negative comments about witnesses and others involved in the case on social media.

Judge Juan Merchan said in response to the decision, "I can't fault them for that," according to Newsweek.

Dershowitz said that the judge's ruling was "not fair."

"You have a right to prepare, and if I were Trump's lawyers as soon as the name of the first question is going forward, I would call for a recess" and ask for multiple days to prepare questions for cross-examination.

"You can't just call witnesses out of the blue and expect that you'd be ready for cross-examination or objections," Dershowitz said.

He went on to call the gag order imposed on Trump "outrageously unfair," adding that "criticizing is part of the essence of our First Amendment and it should apply to anybody who's playing a role" in the trial.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Alan Dershowitz, Harvard University Law School professor emeritus, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump got "a bad jury" in his criminal trial in New York.
alan dershowitz, newsmax, donald trump, trial, nyc
377
2024-35-19
Friday, 19 April 2024 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved