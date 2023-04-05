Dershowitz to Newsmax: Bragg 'Sliced an Invisible Crime Into 34 Crimes'

Constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Wednesday that his experience slicing things thin comes from his younger days as a deli clerk, while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s comes from indicting former President Donald Trump.

"The difference is when I was slicing my Hebrew National salami into 34 slices, there really was a salami," Dershowitz said during an appearance on Newsmax’s "John Bachman Now." "Here what Bragg did is he sliced an invisible crime into 34 crimes. There's no crime here."

"Here's his basic theory," he explained. "In order to avoid prosecution, Trump, if he paid $130,000 as hush money to make sure that his wife, his family, his voters, his business associates, never ever learned that he was accused of having an adulterous affair, he then immediately had to disclose it publicly on his corporate form and give details as to the reason why he did it."

"This $130,000 is designed to prevent, 'I allegedly had an adulterous affair,'" he continued. "Has anybody ever, ever, ever disclosed hush money, from the time of Alexander Hamilton, who paid hush money to prevent an adulterous affair from coming out?"

Answering his own question, Dershowitz said that "nobody is ever going to" disclose the nature of such a payment on a corporate form.

"It's the most absurd thing, and if you read this indictment — I've read it now three times — there's no escaping it," he said. "That's the thesis of the prosecution.

"That he was obliged to tell the accurate truth and the whole truth about why he paid the money, otherwise he commits a state misdemeanor, a federal misdemeanor, a federal felony and a state felony."

The first U.S. president, sitting or former, to face criminal charges, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

He surrendered in New York on Tuesday and was arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!