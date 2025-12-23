Dershowitz to Newsmax: Maria Farmer's Purported Vindication Is False

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz forcefully rejected claims tied to Epstein accuser Maria Farmer during a Newsmax interview on Tuesday while urging full transparency as the Justice Department faces scrutiny over its redacted release of Epstein records.

Appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Dershowitz disputed assertions that Farmer was vindicated by newly released federal documents and challenged the credibility of allegations connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Responding to a claim that Farmer had been vindicated, Dershowitz said, "You said that the woman in 1996 was vindicated; she wasn't vindicated.

"This is Maria Farmer – she is a complete and total nutcase," he continued.

"She believes the Holocaust didn't occur. She thinks Jews control the world. She thinks that all Jews are pedophiles," Dershowitz said.

"Of course, the FBI didn't believe her in 1996. Nobody would believe her. She's a complete nutcase except to CNN. CNN has her on every day."

Dershowitz said Farmer claimed to have seen him at Epstein's residence before he had ever met Epstein, disputing the account and questioning why such claims would be credited.

"Understand, Maria Farmer said she saw me once in Jeffrey Epstein's house before I ever met Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, she sees ghosts. This is a completely non-credible nutcase that nobody should believe. Just because it's in the files doesn't make it true," he said.

He added that the FBI would have evaluated such allegations at the time and rejected them, citing Farmer's past statements.

"I'm sure the FBI looked into it and said, 'Oh my God, this woman making a claim — what she said about Jews, what she said about people — of course we're not going to believe her,'" Dershowitz said, characterizing the situation as "pure McCarthyism."

Pressed on why the public cannot see unredacted files, Dershowitz argued that partial disclosures distort the record.

"A lot of these women who call themselves survivors, who call themselves victims — a lot of them were perpetrators, perjurers, liars. Lawyers got rich over this," he said, while also stating that Epstein committed serious crimes and that "there are real victims."

Dershowitz cited examples of allegations he said were fabricated, referencing claims later retracted, and warned that selective transparency harms legitimate victims.

"Partial transparency — that's what Joseph McCarthy did," he said, arguing that accusers and the accused should be subject to the same scrutiny.

He said he has studied the case for years and renewed the calls for prosecutions where warranted.

"Look, I know more about this case, probably, than any person around. I've been investigating this case since I became Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer in 2006 or something like that," Dershowitz said.

"Many of these women — 20-year-olds, 21-year-olds, 23-year-olds — were making $250 a shot for bringing 14-year-olds to Jeffrey Epstein for sex. Let's prosecute them. They're within the statute of limitations."

The remarks came after the Justice Department recently released redacted Epstein-related files.

According to CNN, the release was described as a breakthrough by Farmer and her sister Annie, who say Maria filed one of the earliest complaints against Epstein in the 1990s.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com