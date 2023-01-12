Dershowitz to Newsmax: Neither Trump, Biden Will Be Criminally Prosecuted for Classified Docs

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz predicts neither former President Donald Trump nor President Joe Biden will be criminally prosecuted for having classified documents at personal locations.

"I think in the end these allegations cancel each other out. I don't think anybody's going to be prosecuted and I don't think anybody should be prosecuted," Dershowitz said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co."

"Nobody took things home in order to sell them to the Chinese, probably it was mostly inadvertent, laziness, carelessness, maybe in some instances a desire to have material that they could look to help them write their memoirs."

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents stored at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office based in Washington, D.C.

Some of the documents were "top secret," the highest level.

Classified records are supposed to be stored in secure locations. Under the Presidential Records Act, White House records are supposed to go to the National Archives when an administration ends.

Roughly 300 documents with classification markings, including some marked "top secret" have been recovered from Trump since he left office in Jan. 2021.

FBI agents in August took about 33 boxes and containers of 11,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Dershowitz told Newsmax that changes need to be made to "reduce the amount of classification and make it clearer what presidents can and can't do.

"But one thing I guarantee you, I very rarely guarantee predictions, but this one is a 100% certain prediction – unless new evidence emerges neither of these people will be criminally prosecuted. You'll get reports from the special prosecutors, they'll criticize them, perhaps, but there won't be prosecutions."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!