Dershowitz to Newsmax: No Evidence Epstein Trafficked

Harvard law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, one of Jeffrey Epstein's former lawyers, told Newsmax Friday that he has seen no credible evidence that the late financier and convicted sex offender trafficked "women or young women" to other people.

"There's no evidence that he ever trafficked them to anybody else," Dershowitz said on "Finnerty." "I don't know of anybody who actually had women or young women trafficked to them."

Dershowitz said the narrative of a "client list" has been distorted by media outlets.

"Jeffrey Epstein never made a list. There is no client list made by Jeffrey Epstein. There is no black book," he said.

"There is a list of names that was given to the FBI by people who were interviewed, and those names have been redacted by the court, not by the administration."

He acknowledged that some names have been made public, but he said the unreleased names are "obscure people that nobody's ever heard of — nobody in public office."

His comments came one day after President Donald Trump announced he had ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue the unsealing of additional Epstein-related documents. On Friday, the Justice Department formally requested the release of grand jury records tied to federal investigations into Epstein.

Dershowitz acknowledged that Epstein "had sex with" young women but rejected claims that Epstein arranged for others to do the same.

"Why should we just believe that there was trafficking when there's not a single bit of credible evidence of any trafficking that I know of?" he asked.

"Maybe he did, but I haven't seen the evidence," he said.

