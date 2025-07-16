Dershowitz to Newsmax: There 'Never Has Been' an Epstein Client List

There "never has been" a client list created by late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, one of Epstein's former lawyers, in an interview on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Jeffrey Epstein never made a list or created a black book, or anything, of any people who may have had improper sex with any of the young women," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "What did happen is the FBI interviewed people, and the courts' judges redacted the names of some of the people from the FBI files and from other material that was presented to the court."

He added that he knows who the people are in the files, and said that even though their names are redacted, he could figure out who the people were from context clues.

"None of them are current public officials or elected officials or current prominent people," said Dershowitz. "Some are dead, some are retired, but there are no smoking guns."

Further, he said that "we don't know whether any of these allegations are true" because information has been suppressed about the accusers.

He added that he's said from the beginning that all information released should include not only the accused, but their accusers, so that we in the court of public opinion can make our own assessment about whether or not these are these accusations are credible, some are not. Obviously, we know that from experience."

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump, as criticism climbs from his base over how the Epstein files are being handled, said that the Justice Department should release all "credible" information from its investigation of Epstein.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI said in a memo made public that there is no evidence that the disgraced financier kept a "client list" or was blackmailing powerful figures.

They also dismissed claims that Epstein was murdered in a New York City jail and confirmed he died by suicide, and said there would be no further information coming about the investigation.

Trump also praised Attorney General Pam Bondi on her handling of the case, and Dershowitz said Wednesday that the two federal judges in New York who presided over the cases, not Bondi, are the ones who would be responsible for releasing unredacted files in the matter.

"These judges have redacted the material, and the media could go to these judges now and, under the First Amendment, seek to have the names released, so that there fairly can be an assessment," Dershowitz said.

He added that "there are people out there who have gotten lots and lots of money from making accusations."

"Some are probably true, some may not be true, and the public has the right to judge that based on all the information, not just information selectively released by judges," said Dershowitz.

"The public has the right to know, but the accused people also have the right to have information released that would show that the accusations are questionable or false. In some instances, they may be true."

He also doubled down on rejecting claims that Epstein was in Israel's Mossad.

"The first person he would have told was me as his lawyer, because we could have used that to get him a better deal," said Dershowitz. "Second, I've confirmed it with Israeli intelligence… I can tell you with 100% assurance that [conservative commentator] Tucker Carlson is dead wrong."

