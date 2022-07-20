Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Report Will Be Work of 'Fiction'

The makeup of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee and lack of due process or cross-examination are going to render any findings as lacking credibility, legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax.

"It's not a real congressional committee," Dershowitz told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co." "As you know, every congressional committee that we remember — even the McCarthy committees had people on the other side who could cross-examine.

"This is not a real committee. This is a kangaroo committee. It only has opponents of Donald Trump and all of his advisers."

Dershowitz told host Sean Spicer he is "not a fan" of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but he has released his 50th book, "The Price of Principle: Why Integrity Is Worth the Consequences," and said the principles of law and due process should still rule in the United States.

"Due process for thee but not for me isn't justified," Dershowitz continued. "And therefore, I don't think that the Jan. 6 committee's report will have the kind of credibility that the 9/11 commission report, for example, had."

Dershowitz asserted that the Warren Commission's report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is also an example of a work of fiction.

"Woody Allen still talks about one day we'll hear the nonfiction version of the Warren Commission, but we haven't seen that yet, and I think we're going to hear about this as the nonfiction version, ultimately, of the Jan. 6," Dershowitz said.

"Right now we have the fiction version: One side done for television."

