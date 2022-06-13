Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Hearings Keep 'One Side Off the Court'

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz ripped the partisan Jan. 6 committee's hearings, telling Newsmax the panel "has kept one side off the court" by preventing Republican cross examination.

"It's presented a one-sided narrative without any opportunity for any questions, any cross-examination, any videos to be presented by anybody on the other side," Dershowitz told Monday's "Spicer & Co." "It does a tremendous disservice to America.”

The Harvard law professor emeritus added the House select committee "cheated" by editing and doctoring former President Donald Trump's controversial speech at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021.

"They doctored the tape," Dershowitz said. "They left out his word, saying he wanted people to go to the Capitol to let their voices be heard 'patriotically and peacefully,'" Dershowitz said of the speech, which he personally disapproved of.

"If a prosecutor ever did that in a case, she'd be disbarred," he said of the alleged footage tampering. "So, this has been a tremendous disservice to America."

Dershowitz suggested, instead of organizing the House committee without recommendations from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., top Democrats "should have established a 9/11-type commission."

He continued: "Where nonpartisan experts would examine the results of the election, and then persuade the American people it was a fair election. I personally believe it was a fair election, but the American people aren't going to be persuaded by a kangaroo court committee like this."

The committee might have hurt its case with several witnesses who testified Trump truly "believed" the election was stolen, according to Dershowitz.

"If he believed it, there can't possibly be criminal liability because he would lack the intent to do anything criminal," Dershowitz concluded.

