Dershowitz to Newsmax: Justice System 'Deeply Flawed'

“We have a deeply flawed justice system,” is how Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz summed up a three-committee hearing in Congress, during which two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers alleged that President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice obstructed and minimized its criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax crimes.

While appearing on Newsmax's The Record with Greta Van Susteren ,” Wednesday, Dershowitz, author of “Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law,” explained that, based on the testimony given by whistleblowers Gary Shapely and Joe Ziegler, Hunter Biden “obviously” received special treatment.

“Our country is in deep, deep trouble,” he said. “What are the headlines? The headlines are that each party is trying to use and weaponize the criminal justice system against the leaders of the other party.

“The Democrats are trying to indict [former President] Donald Trump for constitutionally protected speech on Jan. 6, and for conduct that didn't constitute a crime in New York and other places,” he continued. “Now the Republicans are trying desperately to find something on Hunter Biden, and maybe it will lead to [President] Joe Biden. Let the Justice Department administer the law fairly to both sides and let's listen to all the evidence.”

According to Dershowitz, Wednesday’s hearing highlights how the U.S. has not been seeing a fair administration of justice, and he cited how the U.S. attorney general for Delaware, David Weiss, had restrictions placed on him that significantly impaired his investigation into Hunter Biden.

“We need to either give [Weiss] the status of a special prosecutor, an independent prosecutor, or create one. We can't trust this Justice Department to investigate the son of the man who appointed everybody in the Justice Department.”

“The American people have no faith in Weiss. They have no faith in the Justice Department. They have no faith that we're seeing an administration of justice fairly.”

Dershowitz said it’s also important that Ziegler, the IRS whistleblower whose name became public at Wednesday’s hearing, “has to have his credibility determined very, very strongly. If even half of what he's saying is true, then we have an even more serious problem, and a problem that really becomes very much criminal in nature.”

However, the attorney and author believes that addressing the problem isn’t going to happen if the investigation continues to proceed as it has.

“It's not going to work to have the Democrats investigate the Republicans, the Republicans investigate the Democrats,” he said. “We need somebody of extraordinary credibility, with no limitations on his authority to look into all of these issues and tell the American people, Look, this is the truth. The nonpartisan, the objective truth. Let the chips fall where they may politically.”

“We have a deeply flawed justice system,” Dershowitz said, adding that the U.S. is one of only a few countries in the world “that merges the political job of attorney general with the prosecutor's job of doing justice fairly.”

“What we need is two separate departments, one that only investigates crime and has no political obligations. It's a civil service job,” he explained. “The other is the adviser to the president, the current attorney general, but we need something like a director of public prosecution.

"A full-time job by persons who can investigate objectively and who don't report to the president, who don't report to the attorney general. That's the ultimate solution. We're not going to get that right away.”

