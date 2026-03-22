Dershowitz to Newsmax: Iran Represents Greatest Threat Since Hitler

Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz said Sunday that the conflict with Iran represents the most critical global threat since World War II and warned that failure to act could result in mass destruction.

"This is the most important war since 1939, since Nazi Germany," Dershowitz said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "If Iran is allowed to develop nuclear bombs, [it] will do what Hitler did, and there will be millions and millions of deaths."

Dershowitz also pointed to the reach of Iran's weapons as a growing concern.

"We now know that its rockets can reach Europe, and ultimately, the United States," he said. "So this is the most important war we have fought since the Second World War, and every decent person ought to join it."

He added that the United States should present a united front, including bipartisan support.

"The Democrats ought to join it in the United States. But they're not, because they're putting partisanship before national security," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz invoked a historical comparison involving President Donald Trump, suggesting stronger early action could have altered past events.

"Had President Trump been in charge in 1935, 1936, I think the Holocaust would have been prevented," he said. "We're preventing another Holocaust, a nuclear holocaust that Iran would clearly inflict not only on Israel, but on Europe."

Dershowitz also rejected claims that Israel was responsible for past and current U.S. military decisions in the Middle East, and warned that what he described as extremist elements within the Republican Party pose a broader threat.

"The Republican Party has to disassociate itself from its fascist neo-Nazi wing, which is growing within the Republican Party, particularly among young people," he said. "It's a real threat to America, to democracy, to American Jews, to Israel, and to American values."

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