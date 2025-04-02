Dershowitz to Newsmax: Iran Must 'Capitulate' to Avoid Conflict

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz warned Wednesday on Newsmax that Iran must choose between diplomacy and destruction as President Donald Trump sends a clear ultimatum amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Dershowitz said that Iran should "capitulate" to avoid military conflict, as the U.S. boosts its presence in the Middle East amid threats from President Donald Trump to bomb Iran unless it agrees to a new nuclear deal.

Appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Dershowitz said Trump is sending "a very strong message to Iran."

"You have two choices," Dershowitz said. "Either come to the bargaining table and end your nuclear program … or Israel will end it."

"With the cooperation of the United States and with the support of American troops, [however], I'm not sure that American planes will be involved or American soldiers," he said. "Israel has never asked for a single American soldier to put boots on the ground, but the United States could certainly provide logistical support."

Dershowitz emphasized Israel's military capability, saying it could independently dismantle Iran's nuclear program.

"Israel has the capacity to destroy Iran's nuclear program. It has already shown that it can destroy its air defenses," he said. "And so Iran had better capitulate here, and we all hope they do because everybody hopes for a resolution that's peaceful."

According to Dershowitz, Trump's preference is a diplomatic solution.

"Trump has made that clear. We want a deal. But if we don't get a deal, there's going to be hell to pay," he said.

"The Iranians have to make an existential decision," Dershowitz said. "If they decide not to make a deal, the Iranian regime will fall. And that would be a good thing for the people of Iran, would be a good thing for the people of the Middle East."

He also said that Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, would support such an outcome.

"The people who cheered loudest would be the Saudis and other Arab countries who hate Iran with as much fervor as Israel and the United States do," he said.

Dershowitz's remarks came after the U.S. Department of Defense announced the deployment of additional forces to the region, a move that follows Trump's warning of potential military action against Iran, Newsweek reported Wednesday.

While the administration has expressed willingness to negotiate, Iran has so far rejected talks while under Trump's current "maximum pressure" campaign.

