Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Indictment 'Political Circus' to 'Get Trump'

Regardless of former President Donald Trump's arrest for a "hypercreative" prosecution, Democrats leading this charge will not stop him from running for president, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"They're going to want to make this political circus; in the end, it will help Trump politically," Dershowitz told "America Right Now." "And remember that it doesn't matter if he's indicted or even convicted or even in prison: He can still run for president and serve as president.

"The state can't stop it and the Legislature can't stop it. It's in the Constitution."

Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus, cannot fathom the concocting of this case against Trump.

"I taught law for 50 years, I have no idea how you can combine a federal statute about campaign contributions with a state misdemeanor statute about other things and come up" with something to charge Trump with, Dershowitz told host Tom Basile.

"You know, it's 1 and 1 equal 11 here — not 1 and 1 equals 2. It's just wrong."

The timing is also suspect, Dershowitz noted, as allegations of influence peddling against the Biden family has reached a crescendo. Also, this week, Dershowitz released his latest book "Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law."

"It shows not a single one of them is justified," Dershowitz said of his book laying out myriad attempts to find crimes to charge Trump with. "If it wasn't Donald Trump, no prosecutor would dream of bringing this stretched indictment. The criminal law is not supposed to be an act of creativity. You're supposed to investigate people for existing well-known crimes."

The weaponization of justice against the political opposition in Democrat-led states like New York is on full display, according to Dershowitz.

"This purely, purely political," Dershowitz said. "Look, the attorney general of New York ran on a campaign to get Trump; Bragg essentially the same thing. This is 100% political.

"There is no basis for this prosecution; but with the judiciary in New York, you never know. The courts could uphold it."

Efforts to "get Trump" have effectively tossed the ethics of prosecution out the window, Dershowitz warned.

"That's the problem," he said. "The problem is every part of the judicial system has become politicized: Get Trump. This get Trump business idea, about which I wrote this book, 'Get Trump,' has permeated every aspect of our legal system.

"Normally a person has a guarantee at least that the courts will free him. Here there's no assurance that the courts of New York will. It may have to go to the United States Supreme Court."

This is an age-old example of "show me the man and I will find the crime," according to Dershowitz.

"The prosecution itself is an unrighteous prosecution," he said. "It's a targeted prosecution. It's an example of the conversation between the head of the KGB and Stalin, where the KGB guy said to Stalin: 'Show me the man, and I'll find you the crime.' This is selective, targeted prosecution.

"The indictment itself, if it comes forward, would be an act of hypercreativity, combining together a federal statute, the state statute — unprecedented, unjustified, and yet likely to succeed, because in New York you can indict a ham sandwich if you're the grand jury, and probably convict the ham sandwich if his name is Trump, because the jury pool will be so dramatically opposed to Trump.

"This is a very bad day for America. Look, I'm a liberal Democrat. I want to vote against Trump for the third time. This has nothing to do with politics. This has to do with my lifetime commitment for a single standard of justice and no weaponization of justice."

