Dershowitz to Newsmax: Biden Wouldn't Pardon Son Before Election

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday that a potential conviction of Hunter Biden would not result in a presidential pardon – at least not until after the 2024 election.

The Washington Post reported that federal investigators believe they have sufficient evidence to charge President Joe Biden's son with tax crimes and making a false statement about a gun purchase.

"Wake Up America" host Rob Finnerty suggested to Dershowitz that Biden's Justice Department might pursue the case against Hunter now, so his father could pardon him.

"Oh, I don't think they'll be a pardon. I doubt, if a man is running for president, he's not going to pardon his son," Dershowitz told Finnerty. "Maybe he'd pardon him after he won or lost the next election."

Dershowitz, Harvard professor of law, emeritus, also said the charges against Hunter Biden are the kind that usually end in plea deals.

"I don't think the gun charge really carries a prison term, likely prison term," Dershowitz said. "It most likely would be pled to as a misdemeanor. The taxes are different. It depends on how much is involved, and it would depend on what the accountant's responsibilities were. These are complicated questions, but often these crimes are pleaded to.

"And if it's done quickly, and the son says there was no involvement of the father, it might not affect [Joe Biden's] chances of running for reelection. So, there are a lot of moving parts."

Dershowitz, who was promoting his new book "The Price of Principle," said the Justice Department should refrain from pursuing cases "that can affect an election" no matter which major party the case appears to help or hurt.

"The Justice Department ought to have one rule, and that is they ought not to be in any way doing things that can affect an election," he said. "They should wait until after the election, but that applies equally on both sides. We don't want to see the weaponization of the criminal justice system to impact elections."

