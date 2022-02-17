Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Probable Cause' Clinton Campaign Involved in Dirty Politics

Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz told "Spicer & Co." on Newsmax that a Justice Department filing released on Friday claiming members of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paid a company to infiltrate Trump Tower and White House servers "constitutes probable cause" the campaign was involved in "dirty politics."

"Whether they crossed the line to criminality, let's not rush to judgment," Dershowitz said Thursday of the filing authored by special counsel John Durham, who is probing the origins of the 2017 Mueller investigation.

"The report hasn't yet been released," he warned.

Dershowitz, the author of the recently published book "The Case for Vaccine Mandates," cautioned rushing to judge the Clinton campaign of criminal activity. He said that almost every indictment so far has been concerning violations of process and not campaign activity.

"What we see are some preliminary memoranda. The indictments are process crime indictments, that is, not substantive indictments. Not that you did something in the campaign, but that you lied about it, you covered it up. As people say all the time — it's always in the cover-up. So, stay tuned. I think we're going to have a very strong and very solid report."

The professor added that the situation "disappoints" him as a friend of Hillary Clinton but said that he is yet to see any information directly going back to her.

"We're going to find very, very dirty politics on the part of some people in the Clinton campaign," Dershowitz said. "It disappoints me. I voted for Hillary Clinton. I'm a friend of Hillary Clinton. I haven't seen anything that points directly to Hillary Clinton. But notwithstanding my vote, this investigation has to continue, and I'm looking forward to seeing a full and definitive report."

