Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Harvard Should Settle Trump Lawsuit

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that Harvard University should "settle" its lawsuit against the Trump administration, saying the school can't "win the war" over funding.

President Donald Trump on Monday hit out at the federal judge presiding over Harvard University's lawsuit against his administration, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, following a hearing earlier that day in which the school argued that the Trump administration illegally cut billions in federal funding for research grants.

"When she rules against us, we will IMMEDIATELY appeal, and WIN," Trump wrote on social media. "Also, the Government will stop the practice of giving many Billions of Dollars to Harvard, much of which had been given without explanation."

Dershowitz said on "National Report" that Burroughs is "clearly going to rule in favor of Harvard, and she's clearly going to be reversed by the United States Supreme Court."

He added, "We know that Harvard wins. Trump loses virtually in every district court and then ultimately wins in the Supreme Court. Even if they don't win in the Supreme Court, they will win the war. Even if they lose these battles. The federal government can't be told by the courts which research to fund and which policies to fund."

Dershowitz added that he is personally "very opposed to ending all funding of Harvard research," saying, "the defunding should be targeted" at the Divinity School, Public Health Center, and Carr Center for Human Rights.

"Those should all be defunded, but cancer research should not be defunded," he said, "and the Trump administration has painted with too broad a brush, and Harvard has responded with too broad a brush."

Dershowitz said, "So in the end, I think we'll see a deal" between the administration and the university

He later said that Harvard "would be well advised to bite the bullet [and] make a settlement. If they make a settlement, they better do it now while the students are off campus because the students will rebel against any settlement."

Dershowitz said that Harvard President Alan Garber "is a good person, a decent person, and I think he understands that winning battles is not the same as winning the war. He will lose the war unless he settles."

