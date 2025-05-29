Dershowitz to Newsmax: Harvard's Standards Have Dropped

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus, told Newsmax on Thursday that standards at the university have fallen since he began teaching there in the 1960s.

Dershowitz noted the increase in foreign students at Harvard, often making up one-third of his classes.

"That's much too high," Dershowitz said on "Finnerty." "And if that's on the merits, if they're the best students, that's OK. I have seen no evidence of that."

Dershowitz said diversity, equity, and inclusion programs have caused Harvard to lower its standards.

"Now, you can't prove that because they've abolished exams," Dershowitz said. "Everybody gets an A these days. If everybody gets an A, you can't prove what we all know. I taught at Harvard for 50 years. I know that standards have been lowered.

"I know that nobody today gets flunking grades or C grades. Everybody gets A's and B's, and they don't deserve it. Meritocracy is dead at Harvard, and it's been replaced by racial diversity, not intellectual diversity, just racial diversity. And that has lowered standards considerably at Harvard."

The former law professor asserted that the school has become so radicalized that Harvard Law School is donating $65,000 to a student who harassed Jewish students to allow him to pursue an anti-Israel ideology by working for an anti-Israel organization.

"They're not only tolerating antisemitism. Some of the schools are incentivizing it," Dershowitz said. "Some of the schools are actually teaching it. And it's a good thing that the Trump administration is fighting back against that."

