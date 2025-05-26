Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Harvard Inciting Antisemitism

Harvard University is not doing enough to combat antisemitism, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Monday.

Dershowitz noted the Harvard Divinity School just named a student who harassed, threatened and intimidated a Jewish student class marshal.

"The Harvard Divinity School has become a swamp of antisemitism," Dershowitz said on "Newsline." "Tragically, in the name of Christianity, it's a horrible place, and Harvard should disassociate itself from the Divinity School. There's no place for it.

The Harvard Law School also donated $65,000 to another student who harassed Jewish students to allow him to pursue an anti-Israel ideology by working for an anti-Israel organization.

"Harvard is not only tolerating antisemitism in many parts of its curriculum, it is teaching, inciting, advocating antisemitism," Dershowitz said. "Something has to be done."

Dershowitz's appearance came after President Donald Trump threatened to redirect $3 billion in federal grants, originally targeted for Harvard, to U.S. trade schools.

Trump's comments on his social media platform come less than a week after his administration sought to block the Ivy League school from enrolling foreign students.

A judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students, a move that ratcheted up White House efforts to conform practices in academia to Trump's policies.

Most of that grant money is appropriated by Congress for the National Institutes of Health to disburse to fund biomedical research after a lengthy application process by individual scientists, work that is not typically done at trade schools.

Dershowitz said he is OK with targeted defunding and targeted and selective denials of visas to help root out antisemitism.

