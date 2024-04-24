Dershowitz to Newsmax: Many Students Protesting Would Join Hamas

Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Wednesday thousands of the students protesting at college campuses want to join Hamas.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Dershowitz sounded the alarm bell about the threats these people pose.

They "would actually join Hamas if Hamas came to America and tried to engage in terrorism here," Dershowitz said. "These are students chanting rape is resistance, we love Hamas rockets, burn down Tel Aviv, 10,000 more Oct. 7ths. These are not people who are calling for peace, not people calling for feeding the residents of Gaza or for a ceasefire. They are calling for terrorism against America and against Jewish students."

Dershowitz cautioned there are possibly hundreds or thousands that would join Hamas and plant bombs.

"What we're seeing is people who will engage in terrorism, people who will endanger your lives and the lives of your children," Dershowitz said. "These are people who will join Hamas and will plant bombs in your schools, in your libraries, in your synagogues. They must be stopped before they have the opportunity to engage in actual terrorism."

Dershowitz said if someone is chanting "We Are Hamas," that means they would be willing to join Hamas.

"Elie Wiesel once said always believe the threats of your enemies rather than the promises of your friends," Dershowitz said. "The threats of our enemies are telling us they want to bring 9/11, they want to bring Oct. 7. They want to bring rapes. They want to bring beheadings and murders to a theater near you in the United States. Believe them when they say that and don't ignore them."

