Dershowitz to Newsmax: Want All to Know I Was Falsely Accused

Famed criminal defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, the subject of a documentary airing on Newsmax Sunday night about the fight to clear his name after being accused of a crime by one of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's victims, said Sunday he has not seen the program but insisted everyone knows he was falsely accused.

"People right from the beginning said, 'Just ignore it, let it go away,'" Dershowitz, a Harvard Law professor emeritus, told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "I don't want it to go away. I want everyone to understand what happened and that I was falsely accused and that if I was falsely accused, anyone could be falsely accused, and that if you're innocent, you have to fight back."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who recently died by suicide, had claimed that Epstein had forced her, while she was a minor, to have sex with Dershowitz and others. She later admitted she may have been mistaken about Dershowitz, he pointed out Sunday.

The documentary, "Newsfront: Guilt by Association," which will premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. on Newsmax, centers around the accusations about Dershowitz and how he fought back.

"There are a lot of people who can't fight back," he told Newsmax Sunday afternoon. "For example, Prince Andrew was accused. I have no idea whether he was guilty or not, but he couldn't fight back because he was afraid of being deposed, because other things would come out about his behavior."

Dershowitz added that he was "thrilled" when he was deposed about the accusation, as he had been "totally faithful and loyal" to his wife.

"I welcome films about it. I welcome people raising questions about it, as long as they know that the woman involved has now who now has died, she's committed suicide, has admitted that she may have mistaken me for somebody else," Dershowitz said.

Meanwhile, he said he has not seen the documentary, but only its trailer.

"I'd love to discuss it, but I don't know whether it's positive, negative, or neutral," said Dershowitz. "I did give interviews to a number of people from the day I was accused and continue to give them, always saying the same thing. I never met the woman. I never heard of her. I have proof beyond any doubt that I couldn't have been in any of the places that she says."

He added that he wishes he had gotten an apology from Giuffre, particularly after she admitted she could have been mistaken.

"Look, I feel sorry for her," said Dershowitz. "She had a lot of courage to come forward and admit that after all those years, she may have made a mistake."

But her accusations were "devastating to my family, to my children, to my grandchildren, all of whom were victimized by this false story about me. And so I'm very proud of the fact that I fought back, and I fought back not only for myself, but for every woman who has been sexually assaulted and every man or woman who's been falsely accused."

When there are false accusations, he added, "it hurts the people who have been truly victimized. So I'm very proud of the role I played and will continue to play, in this case, defending people who have been falsely accused and being on the side of women who are truly, truly and honestly been victimized and truly accused their victimizers."

Giuffre in 2022 agreed to drop her allegations about Dershowitz saying she "may have made a mistake" about him, reported CNN. She said that she was young at the time and recognized she may have been mistaken about him.

"Newsfront" is a documentary news TV series produced by Newsmax that focuses on politics, current events, and human interest stories.

