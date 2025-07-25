Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 5 Years 'More Than Enough' for Maxwell

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus, told Newsmax Friday that a five-year prison sentence is "more than enough" for Ghislane Maxwell.

Appearing on "National Report," Dershowitz called Maxwell, the "Rosetta Stone" in the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was convicted for her role in helping the New York financier traffic underage girls.

She met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as the Justice Department seeks to get more information on Epstein and his potential clients. President Donald Trump told reporters Friday he has not thought about pardoning Maxwell but did not rule it out.

"What's best for the country, which is to put this all to rest, get everything out there," Dershowitz said. "Deals are made all the time. They're made with mafia killers. They're made with corporate exploiters. And there's no reason it can't be made with a woman who has a longer sentence than anybody ever got for a comparable crime. She's already served five years. That's more than enough. So I hope a deal will be made."

Dershowitz doubted Maxwell will produce any evidence with "smoking guns" or other prominent names involved with Epstein.

"I think everybody has already been named," Dershowitz said. "Many of them are false."

Blanche is personally interviewing Maxwell at a courthouse in Tallahassee about Epstein's crimes as the Justice Department looks to position itself as transparent following backlash over its refusal to release additional records from the sex trafficking investigation.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping facilitate Epstein's sex abuse of underage victims and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She remains behind bars in Florida.

The House Committee on Oversight issued a subpoena Wednesday for Maxwell to testify before committee officials in August.

