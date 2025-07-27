Dershowitz to Newsmax: Maxwell's 'Whole Truth' on Epstein Will Disappoint

Former Jeffrey Epstein girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell should be able to tell the "whole truth" about the disgraced financier, but at the same time, that truth will be "very disappointing" to people hoping for salacious details about a rumored client list, Harvard Law professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I hope that Congress will subpoena her," he said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "I hope that she'll have her sentence commuted, and she'll be able to tell the whole truth [but] the whole truth is going to be very, very disappointing."

That's because there is "no client list," said Dershowitz, a former attorney for Epstein.

"Jeffrey Epstein had no clients," he said. "He was somebody who was interested in self-gratification. He had sex with many, or sexual contact, at least, with many women, some below the age of consent, maybe 15, 16, 17-year-olds. We're not sure of the specifics, but there's no evidence of a client list."

He acknowledged there are several accusations that have been made, but said the people who named some famous names ended up recanting their stories, or their claims were proven false.

"The key is to make sure you can separate truth from falsity and not just assume that everybody accused is guilty, or just because somebody was on Epstein's plane made them a co-conspirator," said Dershowitz. "None of that is true."

Dershowitz also on Sunday dismissed a Wall Street Journal report stating that President Donald Trump was told in May that he was in Epstein's files.

"There's no scoop," he said. "Everybody knows there are photographs. Everybody knows that Donald Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein. So did [businessman] Bill Gates. So did Bill Clinton. I mean, I was on a phone call once. I was at [former ambassador to Australia] Caroline Kennedy's house having dinner with President Clinton. He was then president. The phone rang, and he took the phone and talked for 10 or 15 minutes. And then he handed me the phone. It was Jeffrey Epstein."

He added that he often went to science seminars that Epstein sponsored at Harvard, "where Nobel Prize winners, the president of Harvard, the provost of Harvard all came. Of course, everybody is in the files. That doesn't mean anything."

What is essential is proof whether anyone "had sex with underage people or whether there was any trafficking," Dershowitz said. "Those are issues that are right now extremely speculative, and we have to get to the bottom of it."

Maxwell, he added, can help.

"She shouldn't have been in jail for 5 years for what she is alleged to have done," Dershowitz said. "She served more time than anybody has ever served for any comparable offense."

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021 on five counts of aiding Epstein in his abuse of underage girls. She is currently appealing the sentence.

Dershowitz also argued Sunday that it is "ridiculous" that Democrats in Congress did not release the Epstein documents over the past years, if they had them, and to blame Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for starting the House recess early before a vote could be taken to release the files.

He also questioned why the Epstein matter has become the "biggest story in the world."

"I've gotten interview calls from India, from Russia, from Saudi Arabia," he said. "It's as if there's nothing else happening in the world."

