Dershowitz to Newsmax: Free Ghislaine Maxwell; Call Her to Speak to Congress

Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and associate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, should have her prison sentence of 20 years commuted and be called to testify to Congress about what she knows, Alan Dershowitz, a former Epstein attorney, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I don't know of any abusers other than Jeffrey Epstein and the people surrounding him," Dershowitz said on "Sunday Agenda." "I don't know whether any of these people were trafficked to other people. The people all deny it, and there's no evidence of that."

But Maxwell "knows everything," he added. "Ghislaine Maxwell is basically serving the sentence that Epstein would have gotten," said Epstein. "She should never be in jail for 20 years. What should happen is that she should be freed. She should have her sentence commuted. She should then be called in front of Congress, have Congress give her total immunity, and then she can tell everything."

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for conspiring with and aiding Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls, is fighting to appeal her conviction.

She argued that a co-conspirator's clause included in a 2007 nonprosecution agreement Epstein made with Florida federal prosecutors barred her from being prosecuted in New York.

Dershowitz told Newsmax that Maxwell handled Epstein's arrangements, including his own, when he was representing the financier in the Florida case.

"When I had to go down to represent him as his lawyer, she was the person I called," he said. "I think she is improperly serving a sentence at this point in time and should be released for time served. Let her then disclose everything. She would have no reason for withholding anything."

Dershowitz also commented Sunday on President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over claims about an off-color letter he allegedly wrote to Epstein.

"I'll probably be called as a witness in the case because they also called me and they said that you wrote him a letter with a mock cover of Vanity Fair, and I said I may have, I don't remember," he said. "This was 23 years ago. Just send me a copy of the letter with my signature and I'll tell you whether it was authentic or not, and they said they couldn't do it. And so they published the story without authenticating it with me. And that will be an important point in trying to prove malice."

He added, however, that Trump may have a "far stronger" lawsuit if he were to go after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after her post on X, where she wrote, "Wow, who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein files?"

"Everybody knows that not only was he not convicted of being a rapist, he was acquitted of that charge specifically, and she's making it up in the face of knowledge that it isn't true," said Dershowitz. "It would be much easier to prove malice against her than to prove it against The Wall Street Journal. So I don't see any reason if he's going to sue The Wall Street Journal, why he shouldn't sue her as well."

In 2023, a New York jury found Trump liable of sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, awarding her $5 million.

He has denied Carroll's claims, and in the trial, the jurors rejected Caroll's claims that Trump had allegedly raped her in a department store dressing room in 1996, instead finding him liable on the lesser charges.

