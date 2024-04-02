Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Evidence Is Overwhelming' on DA Willis

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is who should be on trial for committing the "worst crimes that I've seen prosecutors commit," Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law professor emeritus, claimed on Newsmax, Tuesday.

"She ought to be on trial for perjury, conspiracy to commit perjury, witness tampering," Dershowitz said on "Newsline." "The evidence is overwhelming that she committed perjury, including technical scientific evidence and several witnesses."

President Donald Trump and eight co-defendants in Willis' case filed a motion over the weekend for the state court of appeals to review a judge's decision allowing her to stay on the case.

Last month, Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis could stay on the case only if Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor she appointed and with whom she had an affair, left the case. Wade resigned shortly after the ruling, but Dershowitz on Tuesday said the evidence is "overwhelming" that she had gotten paid.

"Essentially she got kickbacks for appointing this highly unqualified person to head the prosecution," said Dershowitz. "I sure hope the appellate court takes the case and throws her out of the case and recommends that there be a criminal investigation … we have to have an independent prosecutor of some kind looking into what is an open and shut case of perjury."

Dershowitz also commented on Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan, who Monday amended a week-old gag order after Trump lashed out at his daughter, a Democrat political consultant.

"He is a judge ruling to protect his own daughter," said Dershowitz. "Talk about a conflict of interest. The law is very clear if the judge, for example, is sitting on a case where his daughter could benefit financially, of course, the judge would have to disclose that and recuse himself. And of course, the defendant would have the right to point that out."

Dershowitz on Tuesday further discussed the Biden campaign and the situation with the Jewish vote.

"If you think Florida is in play, then you better think hard about your attitude toward Israel and not worry so much about what's going on in Minnesota and Michigan and Wisconsin," he said. "If you become perceived as anti-Israel, you don't have a shot in hell of carrying the very large Jewish and pro-Israel vote in Florida, and that is a cautionary tale that you want to take for granted."

