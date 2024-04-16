WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowitz | donald trump | trial

Dershowitz to Newsmax: Trump Should Be Allowed to Leave Courtroom

By    |   Tuesday, 16 April 2024 02:55 PM EDT

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "should be allowed to leave the courtroom anytime he wants" in response to the judge's ruling that Trump must remain present for his trial.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on Monday indicated that he would not permit Trump to attend his son Barron's high school graduation on May 17. Dershowitz noted that Merchan was being "extra tough" on Trump.

"I've never heard of a judge who didn't allow a defendant to go a son's graduation," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz added that a defendant has a right to be present during the trial and that the judge can allow a defendant to leave the courtroom.

"There is no reason why the prosecution should object to that except that they want to engage in election interference," Dershowitz said on "Newsline."

The Trump centers around allegations that Trump had his then lawyer Michael Cohen make payments to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, on the condition they refrain from discussing affairs that Trump has denied. Trump has been accused by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of falsifying business records to conceal the payments.

Dershowitz also objected to the line of questions for prospective jurors in the case.

"I would try to get the facts and then make our own judgment about whether or not they could be fair," he said. "They [prospective jurors] should not be making their own judgement."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "should be allowed to leave the courtroom anytime he wants" in response to the judge's ruling that Trump must remain present for his trial.
alan dershowitz, donald trump, trial
303
2024-55-16
Tuesday, 16 April 2024 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved