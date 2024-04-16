Dershowitz to Newsmax: Trump Should Be Allowed to Leave Courtroom

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "should be allowed to leave the courtroom anytime he wants" in response to the judge's ruling that Trump must remain present for his trial.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on Monday indicated that he would not permit Trump to attend his son Barron's high school graduation on May 17. Dershowitz noted that Merchan was being "extra tough" on Trump.

"I've never heard of a judge who didn't allow a defendant to go a son's graduation," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz added that a defendant has a right to be present during the trial and that the judge can allow a defendant to leave the courtroom.

"There is no reason why the prosecution should object to that except that they want to engage in election interference," Dershowitz said on "Newsline."

The Trump centers around allegations that Trump had his then lawyer Michael Cohen make payments to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, on the condition they refrain from discussing affairs that Trump has denied. Trump has been accused by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of falsifying business records to conceal the payments.

Dershowitz also objected to the line of questions for prospective jurors in the case.

"I would try to get the facts and then make our own judgment about whether or not they could be fair," he said. "They [prospective jurors] should not be making their own judgement."

