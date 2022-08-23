×
Tags: alan dershowitz | donald trump | mar a lago search

Dershowitz to Newsmax: To Indict Trump, It 'Better Meet the Nixon Standard'

(Newsmax/''Rob Schmitt Tonight'')

By    |   Tuesday, 23 August 2022 08:54 PM EDT

If the ''Get Trump Squad'' wants to see former President Donald Trump indicted, it ''darn well better meet the Nixon standard,'' retired Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday.

When ''Rob Schmitt Tonight'' host Rob Schmitt asked Dershowitz why the public hasn't heard anything of substance over the last two weeks since the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, Dershowitz declared that the ''Get Trump Squad'' will do anything to do so, without any regard for the Constitution. 

He added, however, that any potential indictment must meet the ''Nixon standard,'' referring to former President Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 after his involvement in the cover-up of the 1972 Watergate break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters amid a potential impeachment and erosion of support in his own party.

''The Nixon standard is that the crimes are so serious and obvious that even the Republicans are in favor of prosecuting him or impeaching him. Unless they reach that standard, they end up with controversial, disputed issues about classification,'' Dershowitz said, adding that the question of who gets to declassify information certainly doesn't satisfy that standard.

Dershowitz said that the situation is worse than just going after a former president, since Trump might run for president again in 2024. 

''The idea of the current attorney general weaponizing the law to make it easier for the incumbent to win reelection over the former president would, really, hurt the country enormously. I would hope that [Attorney General] Merrick Garland would understand that,'' Dershowitz said.

