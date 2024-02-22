Dershowitz to Newsmax: Trump Fines Unconstitutional

Saying the recent fine imposed on former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Thursday that the perpetual lawfare of Democrats and Republicans "is just not good for America, when either side does it."

Last week, Democrat Judge Arthur Engoron imposed a $364 million fine on Donald Trump, in a financial fraud trial bought by State Attorney General Letitia James, for what the judge ruled was a scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president's wealth.

Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans are trying to determine if they have the grounds to impeach President Joe Biden for his alleged ties to China via his brother James Biden and his various business dealings.

Dershowitz said the Trump team should be successful upon appeal, but because New York has so many "anti-Trump" judges, he wasn't positive.

"The fine itself violates the Constitution," Dershowitz said on "Newsline." "It violates both the due process clause, and since it's in effect a criminal punishment, because it's administered by the state, and it also violates the Eight Amendment prohibition on excessive fines."

Dershowitz lamented that James ran her campaign for attorney general on a platform of going after Trump.

"In America, you don't run for office on the campaign promise to get an individual and then say, Maybe I'll find evidence, maybe I'll find the law, but what I'm promising you now is without regard to what the facts of the law are, I'm going to get Trump."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!