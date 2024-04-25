Dershowitz to Newsmax: Supreme Court Will Try to Find Middle Ground

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Thursday that he expects the Supreme Court to "find a middle ground" as the justices hear arguments on if former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution.

In August, 2023, Trump was indicted on felony charges that he worked to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating in the Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Special counsel Jack Smith said at the time that Trump obstructed "a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election."

Dershowitz said in an appearance on "Wake Up America" that attorneys for both sides have stated extreme positions in the past and assumes the justices will aim to find a balance, adding, "As president, he [Trump] retains immunity even after he leaves the presidency but it's not clear whether the president acted within his immunity on Jan. 6."

The decision will have legal ramifications not only for Trump, but for future presidents as well depending on if the Supreme Court justices "decide the case broadly or narrowly, whether they focus on the facts at all, or whether they just issue a broad decision," he said.

