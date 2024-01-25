Dershowitz to Newsmax: Ga. Criminal Case Against Trump 'Stinks'

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz on Thursday blasted the Georgia criminal case against former President Donald Trump, say it's rapidly unraveling and that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is to blame.

Dershowitz, appearing on Newsmax's Newsline, marveled at accusations that Willis had an inappropriate relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired to seek convictions of Trump and others for interfering in Georgia's 2020 election.

"I have to tell you, I've met dumb lawyers who do stupid things over my 60 years of experience," Dershowitz said. "I don't think I've ever seen anybody do something as dumb as this.

"Here's the case of a lifetime. Every prosecutor wants to prosecute the former president — maybe the future president — and she goes and picks the one person to be her special prosecutor to get paid $650,000 of state money who she may be having an inappropriate relationship with. Obviously, this has to all come out."

According to Dershowitz, "the appearance of justice here has been violated."

"This case just stinks to high heaven and what she did — just maybe she is innocent, maybe not. … so let's find out who paid for the trips," he said. "Maybe it's completely innocent. But the appearance of injustice, it's so great that, again, it's a favor that has been given to Donald Trump, because this case is not going to be seriously taken from now on."

Dershowitz also railed at the reach of the "Me Too Movement" that has seen years-old accusations of sexual attacks being tried in court.

"'Me Too' has been weaponized improperly in many instances against innocent people and then not used against guilty people," he said. "Make it clear that women are not born with a genetic predisposition to telling the truth any more than men are not born with a genetic disposition to lie.

"Every case should be decided on their merits, and within five years. Children [victims] may be different. You have an adult — bring a case within five years [or] you're out of court."