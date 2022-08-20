×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alan dershowitz | donald trump | affidavit | mar-a-lago | fbi | raid

Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Speed Is of the Essence' on Affidavit

(Newsmax/"The Count")

By    |   Saturday, 20 August 2022 06:56 PM EDT

Constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax speed is of the essence for the Justice Department to release the affidavit used to justify the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago.

"I think speed is of the essence here, and every day the material is kept secret is a day that the First Amendment suffers, and the day the public loses the right to evaluate its own Justice Department," Dershowitz told host Logan Ratick on Saturday's "The Count."

"So I hope that we would move this thing along quickly, that the vast majority of the affidavit would be released to the public, and that the government would have to justify – justify! – why every sentence, word, and line would have to be kept secret.

"Otherwise, unless they can justify it, it should be made public. That's the American way."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax speed is of the essence for the Justice Department to release the affidavit used to justify the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago.
alan dershowitz, donald trump, affidavit, mar-a-lago, fbi, raid
190
2022-56-20
Saturday, 20 August 2022 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved