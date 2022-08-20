Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Speed Is of the Essence' on Affidavit

Constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax speed is of the essence for the Justice Department to release the affidavit used to justify the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago.

"I think speed is of the essence here, and every day the material is kept secret is a day that the First Amendment suffers, and the day the public loses the right to evaluate its own Justice Department," Dershowitz told host Logan Ratick on Saturday's "The Count."

"So I hope that we would move this thing along quickly, that the vast majority of the affidavit would be released to the public, and that the government would have to justify – justify! – why every sentence, word, and line would have to be kept secret.

"Otherwise, unless they can justify it, it should be made public. That's the American way."

