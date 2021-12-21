Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 9/11-Type Commission Should Be Investigating Jan. 6

A commission such as the one that investigated the 9/11 attacks should have been brought together to investigate the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, not a committee that only has two Republicans who were hand-picked by the Democrats, who hold the majority, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax.

However, he told Tuesday's "John Bachman Now," many Americans who have watched some of the coverage of the ongoing probe will not know how one-sided the committee is.

"There should have been a 9/11-type commission of distinguished Americans, people outside of politics, appointed in a nonpartisan way, historians [and] others who are experts in Congress to look at this thing without partisan interest and to get to the bottom of it," Dershowitz said. "The American public has the right to an objective, disinterested approach.

"We don't get it from the media today. For the most part, we certainly don't get it from Congress."

He added the courts will not be "fooled" by the committee and its subpoenas and recommendations for partisan subpoenas and such actions will not be sustained.

In other matters, The Washington Examiner reported John Durham, the special counsel investigating the origins of the probe into Russian involvement in the 2016 election, is now scrutinizing members of then-Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign.

"There ought to be, again, objective investigations," Dershowitz said. "I supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. I wasn't part of her campaign, but I voted for her. I campaigned for her. I contributed to her.

"I wanted her to win the election, but the American public has the right to know if there were people in that campaign or in the other campaign or anywhere else who may have violated the law. Durham seems like an appropriate less-partisan prosecutor to look into this."

He added he is more comfortable with Durham's investigation than he is with that of the Jan. 6 commission.

"The more facts that come out the better for everybody," Dershowitz concluded.

