Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Anti-US Radicalization of Students Dangerous

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday the anti-Israel protests that have been rocking college campuses, leading to thousands of arrests, are a symbol of a deeper and more dangerous problem.

"The vast majority of Americans understand that this is a symptom of a much deeper, anti-American radical issue, that we are radicalizing a generation of American students through their bigoted professors and teaching them to hate America," Dershowitz told "Eric Bolling the Balance" and guest host Bob Brooks.

Dershowitz said the radicalized students are being taught that they, too, can be like Kathy Boudin, an anti-Vietnam War protester who was a founding member of the Weather Underground domestic terror group.

Boudin in 1970 survived a townhouse explosion in New York's Greenwich Village set off when fellow members were constructing a bomb reportedly to be used against U.S. Army personnel that night. Boudin then served 22 years in prison after she was convicted of participating in the robbery of a Brink's truck in 1981 in which a security guard and two police officers were murdered in Nyack, New York.

After she was released from prison, Boudin, who died in 2022 at age 78, earned a doctorate from Columbia University Teachers College in 2007, taught at the Columbia School of Social Work, and co-founded and co-directed the Center for Justice at Columbia University. Columbia has been the site of the most radical of the protests that have hit college campuses in the U.S.

"We cannot see a repetition of that phenomenon in these days," Dershowitz said. "It's too dangerous."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com