Dershowitz to Newsmax: Clintons 'Not Going to Take the Fifth'

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Saturday that he expects Bill and Hillary Clinton to answer questions under oath in upcoming House Oversight Committee depositions, predicting they will answer truthfully.

Dershowitz told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda" that "No, they're not going to take the fifth at all," predicting that the Clintons, who will soon testify under oath before the House Oversight Committee, will "answer every question honestly."

The Oversight Committee said in a Feb. 3 press release that Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear for a deposition on Feb. 26, 2026, and Bill Clinton is scheduled to appear on Feb. 27, 2026.

CBS News reported that the depositions are expected to take place in Chappaqua, New York, behind closed doors, and that "neither has been accused of wrongdoing."

Asked what lawmakers might press the Clintons on, Dershowitz said he believes the testimony will reinforce what he framed as existing public understanding: "It's going to show that what we already know, Hillary Clinton probably almost never met him."

Dershowitz said, "She's not in any way involved," and then drew a distinction between the former secretary of state and the former president, saying, "And Bill Clinton knew him through his charities."

As he described what he said was a personal memory meant to illustrate the nature of those ties, Dershowitz said, "I remember being involved.

"I was having dinner with my wife at Caroline Kennedy's house on Martha's Vineyard with President Clinton when he was president, and he took a phone call, and it turned out it was Jeffrey Epstein."

Dershowitz added, "They were talking about some of the charitable stuff that was being done."

Turning to what he expects Bill Clinton to say under oath, Dershowitz said, "So he'll tell the truth, and he'll testify as to his knowledge."

He said he expects Bill Clinton to describe contact that, in his view, "ended early on," adding, "He didn't continue to have any kind of connection with him" after Epstein's misconduct was revealed.

Dershowitz then placed himself in the same general category of acquaintance, saying, "I knew him, I was an academic acquaintance of his until the time when it was revealed that he led a secret life," and, "after that secret life was exposed, most of us terminated any relationship with him."

He contrasted that with others he named, saying, "Some didn't. You know, Bill Gates didn't, and Noam Chomsky didn't," Dershowitz added.

"And so those people will have to answer some questions," he said.

Dershowitz said he wants the inquiry to be wider, stating, "I'm hoping that Congress will call lots and lots of people who can present the whole truth, not just the Democratic truth or the Republican truth or the 'McCarthyite' truth."

He added, "Let's get everything out there," and described what he expects that process to show as "a gray mixed picture in which there are few heroes, few villains, but many people in gray areas."

