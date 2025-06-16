Dershowitz to Newsmax: US Has to Worry About More Political Assassinations

The U.S. has to move into a "more preventive mode" following the assassination of a Minnesota politician and Iran "having lost the war with Israel or losing the war with Israel" as Tehran "is going to move toward political assassinations," Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus, told Newsmax.

"What we have to worry about are not only copycat, but more and more and more political assassinations," Dershowitz said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline," hours after police arrested a man suspected of killing one Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another.

"I think that Iran, having lost the war with Israel or losing the war with Israel, is going to move toward political assassinations, which they've done in the past in the United States, all over the world. And so, we have to move into a more preventive mode. It's not good enough to react to these assassinations," he added.

"We have to have more intelligence. And, you know, in my new book, 'The Preventive State,' I lay out a whole philosophy of how we can do more to prevent these kinds of crimes, especially crimes like this, which are well-planned, well thought out. This guy had a list of people he was going to kill. We can do better in preventing these assassinations."

President Donald Trump, he added, has been the victim of at least two assassination attempts.

"We heard from [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu yesterday that Iran tried to kill President Trump twice and tried to kill Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Israeli intelligence managed to thwart and prevent these actions," Dershowitz told Newsmax.

"And I think intelligence has to do a much better job in anticipating and preventing ... because we can't afford to wait until these murders occur. It's too late then."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com