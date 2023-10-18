Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Must Fight Campus Antisemitism

The U.S. is turning in the wrong direction when it comes to antisemitism, and it's "very dangerous" for both Israel and the U.S., Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Wednesday.

However, Americans are working hard to fight back.

"We're fighting back, and we're doing a good job," Dershowitz told "Greg Kelly Reports." "We're demanding the names of the students at every university who basically said that rape victims are guilty of their own rape, lynching victims are guilty of their own lynching, beheading victims are guilty of their own beheading," in reference to the terrorist massacre carried out by Hamas against Israel earlier this month.

"That's what these bigoted students basically said at Harvard and other universities, and we're fighting back," Dershowitz said. "Donors are fighting back. No, we're not going to contribute to Harvard until Harvard does a reckoning, a reckoning the way it did after George Floyd about its attitude toward race. Now it needs to have a reckoning toward its attitude towards Jews."

Dershowitz noted that Harvard supported Nazis in the 1930s and had quotas against Jews in the 1910s and 1920s as well.

"Now it's become, in some respects, the Der Stürmer of the academic movement against Jews and against Israel, and we're fighting back Jews and gentiles alike," Dershowitz said.

"One of the biggest donors to the University of Pennsylvania, Huntsman [Foundation] decided to cut off aid. Wexner [Foundation] has decided to cut off aid. I was just a small donor, but I will never give another penny to Harvard, to Yale, to the City University of New York, until they do a reckoning about their attitudes towards antisemitism, anti-Israel attitudes and the failure to protect Jewish students from academic bullying and from a range of other forms of discrimination," Dershowitz added.

