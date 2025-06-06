Dershowitz to Newsmax: Abrego Garcia Could Have Been 'Free Man'

Constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax that deported Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an accused MS-13 gang member, could have been a "free man."

Dershowitz told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Garcia should have originally asked to be deported. "And he might have won that case, and he'd be a free man," Dershowitz said. "Now he's going to, if he's convicted, spend a lot of time in prison, and he's going to wish he had been deported."

Dershowitz said he is getting bad advice and, in some ways, is being used to advance an agenda. "And so, you know, when backers support people, they don't always serve the best interests of people because they have a narrative, they have an ideology that they're serving," remarked Dershowitz.

Abrego Garcia's deportation from the U.S. has resulted in a lot of media coverage, and is surrounded by court cases and congressional representatives visiting him abroad after being deported.

But now he is back in the U.S. with the heavy hand of the Department of Justice announcing indictments against him for alien smuggling and conspiracy. Dershowitz said he should have just gotten out of the U.S. when he could. "He'd have been a lot better off if he had made the following motion: If he had said, Look, I'm deportable and I don't want to come back into the country. Just don't send me to a country that poses danger. Send me to Argentina."

Instead, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that "Abrego Garcia has landed in the United States to face justice."

