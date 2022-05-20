Mo Brooks: 'I'm the Only MAGA Candidate' in Alabama GOP US Senate Primary

As an observer of college football in the pigskin-mad state of Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks certainly understands the power of drawing comparisons from one player to another, or one coach to another, covering various eras.

Or, in the case of Tuesday's GOP primary, brainstorming "comps" for the three most prominent candidates in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate.

While appearing on Friday's "Spicer & Co." on Newsmax, the Alabama Republican likened GOP candidate Mike Durant to the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., calling Durant a good businessman with a solid war record, but not someone advancing an "America First" agenda.

For GOP candidate Katie Britt, Brooks drew an easy comparison to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in terms of being an open-borders, establishment-type pick.

And as for the Alabama voters who are clamoring for an America First, pro-rule-of-law option, Brooks said they should embrace his own run for a Senate seat.

"I'm the only [Make America Great Again] candidate in this race," Brooks told host Sean Spicer. "And Katie Britt is the 'anti-MAGA'" candidate.

Heading into Tuesday's primary, Brooks initially acknowledged that he didn't have sufficient financial resources to respond to what he called a "dishonest, scurrilous" recent attack from Britt's campaign.

But once The Club for Growth PAC stepped in with a large donation (reportedly in the millions), Brooks was able to regain his footing on the marketing/promotional side — and with various polls tracking the Alabama GOP primary.

"Slowly, but surely, the people in the state of Alabama are figuring out how dishonest Katie Britt's campaign is. Once they hear all the facts, they say, 'Oh, my goodness! We can't have [this] person representing Alabama in the United States Senate,'" said Brooks, who received his law degree from the University of Alabama.

"And [the voters] also better understand where I am ... that I'm the only principled conservative in this race."

With improved standing in the polls, and proper America First messaging for the masses, it seems like Brooks, 68, may have everything working in his favor.

Minus the support of one notable closer: former President Donald Trump.

"In my judgment, Donald Trump got some bad advice," Brooks said regarding Trump's decision to withhold support from all three GOP candidates at the time of this writing. "There's very little that I can do about it, though. From what I've learned, [Trump] is going to do what he wants to do."

Brooks said it's Trump's right to wait and see with four days before Primary Tuesday.

Still, Brooks said he feels great about his status among Alabama voters.

"I'm the only MAGA conservative [in this race], and the public is discerning that," says Brooks. "And it's why we're doing so well in the polls."

According to Newsweek, a poll conducted by Alabama Daily News and Gray Television "shows Brooks in a [near-]statistical tie" with Britt.

Specifically, Britt leads at 30.8%, with Brooks (28.5%), and Durant (24.3%) also faring well.

If a GOP primary candidate doesn't secure more than 50% of Tuesday's vote, the top two candidates would compete in a subsequent runoff.

