Holt, Pipes to Newsmax: Terrorist Sleeper Cells May Strike

U.S. officials’ recent memo on renewed al-Qaida calls for attacks drew stark warnings Saturday from retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and Middle East Forum founder Daniel Pipes, who told Newsmax the threat to the United States remains serious and multifaceted.

The U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) said this week that recent calls by al-Qaida for attacks against the United States demonstrate the group’s continuing threat to the homeland, noting its Yemen-based affiliate, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, is "likely seeking to leverage their media publications and global conflicts" to inspire attackers.

Speaking Saturday on "Wake Up America Weekend," Holt said the threat environment is complex and growing. "Oh, if it were just that simple," Holt said when asked whether the recent warnings were retaliation for U.S. support of Israel. He cited what he described as "four years of open borders" and "unchecked immigration" that he said have allowed extremists to establish strongholds in places such as Dearborn, Michigan, and elsewhere.

"We've seen Texas and other places, but they don't act alone," Holt said. "The NCTC put out 1,000 strong. That's garbage. Go ahead and start measuring up with the Venezuelans' Tren de Aragua here, the cartel situation, and Hezbollah, because they're all linked arm in arm. And they all have the ability to activate in many different ways."

"And I'm talking fifth-generational warfare ways — water, cyber grid, all that — have to take these threats extremely seriously. And Main Street and our communities have to come together and work with their sheriff's departments for civilian preparedness. As President Trump pulls the string on the cartels, you will see more of this."

Pipes said the recent calls do not represent a new or narrowly motivated reprisal.

"Taking the second point first? No, it's not retribution. Al-Qaida has targeted the United States now for some 30 years," he said. Pipes noted the group’s long-term goal of undermining the United States and said that analysts often look for an immediate trigger when there may be none. "Al-Qaida wants to bring down the United States," he said. He added that the group’s past influence over Islamist jihadis, citing broader historical impacts, provides ideological inspiration beyond any single grievance.

Both guests echoed concerns also raised in the NCTC memo about the potential for al-Qaida to try to exploit global conflicts and media channels to motivate attacks. The memo warned law enforcement to be alert to possible inspirations for lone actors and networks and to take steps to protect large public gatherings.

Holt and Pipes also emphasized uncertainty about the scale and methods of any future attacks. Pipes said the apparent increase in unvetted entrants to the United States raises the prospect of sleeper networks but added, "We really don't know. Nobody knows. We'll only find out should that happen," while Holt urged local preparedness and coordination with law enforcement.

"Main Street and our communities have to come together and work with their sheriff's departments for civilian preparedness," Holt said.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.

