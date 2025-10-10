Israeli Consul to Newsmax: Global Shift to Pressure Hamas Made Peace Deal Possible

The latest peace agreement with Hamas will endure because, for the first time since the start of the conflict, the international community is directing pressure where it belongs — on the terror group, not Israel, says Ofir Akunis, the consul general for Israel in New York, Ofir Akunis.

"I think [Hamas] will follow through on their promise," Akunis told Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Friday.

"And I will tell you why — after almost two years, nobody except the Israeli army and the Israeli prime minister and his cabinet put Hamas under pressure to do something. Nobody. That was a huge mistake to put the pressure on Israel after Oct. 7."

Akunis said world leaders failed to recognize that appeasing Hamas while criticizing Israel only prolonged the violence.

"I'm talking about the hypocrite leaders around the world, the weak leaders around the world and others," he said. "Now we can see that when you put Hamas under pressure finally — and the Qataris, it's the same thing — you start to see results."

The former envoy said Qatar, long criticized for hosting Hamas officials and mediating negotiations, only began applying meaningful leverage after Israel's military intensified operations in Gaza.

"The Qataris never put Hamas under pressure. Until when? Until the Israeli army put them under pressure," Akunis said. "They were very close to surrender — the Hamas units in the Gaza Strip."

Akunis credited the United States, and particularly President Donald Trump, for helping shift the balance of pressure toward Hamas in recent weeks.

"Finally, and headed by the president of the United States, Hamas is under pressure," he said. "And we can see the results."

The remarks come amid cautious optimism following reports of a U.S.-backed framework aimed at halting hostilities and securing hostage releases in Gaza. The plan reportedly includes steps toward a sustained cease-fire if Hamas complies with the terms and stops its attacks.

Akunis, who has long argued that Israel's military pressure is the only effective deterrent against Hamas, said continued resolve from Washington and Jerusalem is essential to make peace last.

"Peace will only hold when Hamas understands there's no escape from accountability," he said.

"This time, the world is finally realizing that."

Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a U.S.-brokered peace deal that includes a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave. The agreement, backed by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, also allows expanded humanitarian aid deliveries and lays the groundwork for broader talks on Gaza's future governance and Hamas' potential disarmament. While the deal has sparked cautious optimism, key issues — including long-term security arrangements and full compliance by both sides — remain unresolved.

