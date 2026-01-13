NCAA Athlete to Newsmax: Transgender Ban Case Will Set Precedent

Two Supreme Court cases challenging state bans on transgender athletes in girls and women's sports will set a precedent for similar disputes nationwide, Ainsley Erzen, an NCAA track and soccer athlete at the University of Arkansas and an independent counsel on women's sports, said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"This case is absolutely going to set the precedent for all other cases like it moving forward," Erzen told "National Report."

She said the court is not weighing whether states must pass such laws but rather "whether or not states can — whether or not they have the power to separate sports by biological sex to protect women."

The cases involve challenges in West Virginia and Idaho.

In West Virginia, a middle school student identified as Becky Pepper-Jackson, described by supporters of the ban as a biological male who identifies as female, is seeking to overturn the state's 2021 Save Women's Sports Act, which restricts participation on girls' teams.

In Idaho, college athlete Lindsay Hecox, also described by ban supporters as a biological male who identifies as female, is challenging the state ban that would prevent biological males from participating in women's sports.

Erzen said the issue is personal, describing herself as a dual-sport athlete and recounting her work supporting similar legislation in Iowa.

"I was at the Capitol countless times giving speeches, working with the incredible Gov. Kim Reynolds to get this law passed for my state," Erzen said.

She added that the justices have an opportunity "to validate how worthy girls are of rights, of opportunities" and said public advocacy can bring backlash.

"It takes a lot of courage to receive hate," she said.

West Virginia Attorney General J.B. McCuskey said the state is urging the court to uphold its law, calling sex-based separation in sports a matter of fairness and safety.

"We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will uphold the Save Women's Sports Act and agree with what West Virginia has been saying for years: Biological sex matters in sports, and allowing males to compete against female athletes is unfair and dangerous," McCuskey said.

Macy Petty, a former NCAA volleyball player and legislative strategist for Concerned Women for America, said she supports the bans and framed the issue as one of equal protection for female athletes.

"This is a huge moment. It cannot be overstated," Petty said, recounting that she played against a transgender-identifying male athlete during her recruiting process.

She said she began testifying on the issue as a college freshman and has continued advocating since.

"Today, the Supreme Court is finally taking our concerns seriously," Petty said.

"This is not equal protection. Exempting a man from the basic rules of the game is not equal."

