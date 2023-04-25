×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ai | joe biden | 2024 | war

Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: AI Video of Biden Reflects Late '70s

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 04:31 PM EDT

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., said Tuesday on Newsmax that an artificially generated video of President Joe Biden winning reelection in 2024, foreshadowing chaos and war, reflects the mood of the late 1970s.

"I think right now, it kind of symbolizes the mood of the country," Kustoff told "American Agenda" of the video. "People don't feel good about where they are in this nation right now. Where we are right now reminds me a lot of the late ’70s under President Carter, the mood of the nation, high inflation.

"Now we've got the situation with the out-of-control border, with fentanyl coming across our borders, with the United States not being respected around the world, and a strong China. And that AI ad, if you will, kind of captures, I think, what people are feeling, certainly in my district and across the rest of the country."

Kustoff's remarks came after Biden declared on Tuesday his bid for re-election. Biden now currently face challenges in the Democratic primary from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., said Tuesday on Newsmax that an artificially generated video of President Joe Biden winning reelection in 2024, foreshadowing chaos and war, reflects the mood of the late 1970s.
ai, joe biden, 2024, war
175
2023-31-25
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved