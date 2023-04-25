Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: AI Video of Biden Reflects Late '70s

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., said Tuesday on Newsmax that an artificially generated video of President Joe Biden winning reelection in 2024, foreshadowing chaos and war, reflects the mood of the late 1970s.

"I think right now, it kind of symbolizes the mood of the country," Kustoff told "American Agenda" of the video. "People don't feel good about where they are in this nation right now. Where we are right now reminds me a lot of the late ’70s under President Carter, the mood of the nation, high inflation.

"Now we've got the situation with the out-of-control border, with fentanyl coming across our borders, with the United States not being respected around the world, and a strong China. And that AI ad, if you will, kind of captures, I think, what people are feeling, certainly in my district and across the rest of the country."

Kustoff's remarks came after Biden declared on Tuesday his bid for re-election. Biden now currently face challenges in the Democratic primary from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.