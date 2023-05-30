Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Debt Ceiling Deal 'Absolute Disaster for Conservatives'

The agreement reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden is an "absolute disaster for conservatives," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"You look at it and you wonder, where are the conservatives?" Paul said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "There are no real cuts in spending. Basically, there are cuts in the proposed rate of increased spending, but the budget still explodes."

Paul explained that the estimated addition to the national debt will be $4 trillion over the next two years, however, there is no actual dollar amount written into the deal, so there is no hard limit to how much is able to be spent, only an end date.

"So, for two years, they can borrow as much as they want … by pushing it out two years, we'll have a new congress by then," Paul said.

"I think this is an absolute disaster for conservatives. They shouldn't tolerate it, and they should watch how their representatives vote. And boy, we need new ones. If anybody supports this that you think is a conservative, we need to send them home," Paul continued.

Paul added that he has a plan for the Senate bill, which would consist of new spending caps.

"My spending caps would lead to a balanced budget within five years and also then we would raise the debt ceiling $500 billion, a specific amount, which means we'll be back here in six months to a year having to have the same thing, the same debate happen again, and I think we would be able to extract maybe even more spending the next time around," Paul explained.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!