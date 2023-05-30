×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: agreement | kevin mccarthy | joe biden | conservatives | rand paul | debt ceiling | budget

Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Debt Ceiling Deal 'Absolute Disaster for Conservatives'

By    |   Tuesday, 30 May 2023 08:40 PM EDT

The agreement reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden is an "absolute disaster for conservatives," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"You look at it and you wonder, where are the conservatives?" Paul said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "There are no real cuts in spending. Basically, there are cuts in the proposed rate of increased spending, but the budget still explodes."

Paul explained that the estimated addition to the national debt will be $4 trillion over the next two years, however, there is no actual dollar amount written into the deal, so there is no hard limit to how much is able to be spent, only an end date.

"So, for two years, they can borrow as much as they want … by pushing it out two years, we'll have a new congress by then," Paul said.

"I think this is an absolute disaster for conservatives. They shouldn't tolerate it, and they should watch how their representatives vote. And boy, we need new ones. If anybody supports this that you think is a conservative, we need to send them home," Paul continued.

Paul added that he has a plan for the Senate bill, which would consist of new spending caps.

"My spending caps would lead to a balanced budget within five years and also then we would raise the debt ceiling $500 billion, a specific amount, which means we'll be back here in six months to a year having to have the same thing, the same debate happen again, and I think we would be able to extract maybe even more spending the next time around," Paul explained.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The agreement reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden is an "absolute disaster for conservatives," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.
agreement, kevin mccarthy, joe biden, conservatives, rand paul, debt ceiling, budget
321
2023-40-30
Tuesday, 30 May 2023 08:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved