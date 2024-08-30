Gold Star Mom to Newsmax: Biden 'Responsible' for Son's Death

Only former President Donald Trump had the character to pay respects to her fallen son, Gold Star mother Paula Knauss Selph told Newsmax on Friday.

President Joe Biden, she said, "chose not to."

Selph's son, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was killed in the terrorist attack at Abbey Gate, outside the Kabul airport, on Aug. 26, 2021.

Selph called the controversy over Trump's appearance Monday at a memorial for the 13 service members who died in the attack "gibberish."

She told "American Agenda," "So just because President Biden or President Trump decides to leave flowers is not a bad thing for either side. The problem is, it's only President Trump that's willing to do that.

"I personally invited President Biden, when he wanted to see me in the White House, to go down to Ryan's graveside and take the photos that he wanted to take of that photo op. He chose not to."

Democrats have accused Trump of attending the memorial to score political points.

Selph said, "It is a choice of whether you have enough character to do something that's right for the family, not for your political agenda." She added, "It wasn't that Trump was trying to go. He was invited.

"Our children were lost and someone did something kind. Another person in this nation stopped by to pay their respects. That's what matters. Not this gibberish that's going on in the Biden administration. Oh, they shouldn't have been there. Oh that's wrong. There's nothing wrong in paying respects to a family."

Selph also said the Biden administration is "directly responsible" for her son's death.

"We wouldn't have lost Ryan if we hadn't given up Bagram Airport," she said. "There are certain things that were key problems in the withdrawal of the Biden administration is directly responsible for how they did it.

"It was actually not done well, and it cost lives."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com