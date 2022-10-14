Rep. Adrian Smith to Newsmax: Biden 'Dismissive' of Economic Pain

President Joe Biden is "dismissive" of the pain his economic policies are causing for American citizens, particularly for the middle class and the lower-income households, and "ultimately, history will not be kind" to him, Rep. Adrian Smith said on Newsmax on Friday.

"The pain is very real," the Nebraska Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "What concerns me the most is probably the fact that the president is so dismissive of the damage to the economy."

Meanwhile, Biden is scrambling to get prices down at the gas pumps, including seeking oil from Venezuela and other foreign countries, while he's shut down domestic energy production, said Smith.

"We were sitting very well in the technology and innovation to utilize and extract our own energy," he said. "It's great for our environment, it is good for our economy, [to have] so many different approaches of utilizing innovation rather than this heavy hand of the federal government shutting down this, prohibiting that, and mandating other things."

Biden, in remarks made in Los Angeles on Thursday, claimed inflation will worsen if Republicans gain control of Congress in the November elections, reports The Hill. Smith said that's because Biden is trying to "distract and deflect."

"It is so abundantly clear that President Biden's policies have driven inflation," Smith said. "Democrats now are running away from the college loan forgiveness. That's more gasoline on the fire of inflation and he knows this, but he's trying to play both sides and trying to change the narrative."

Smith also commented on a new Associated Press poll that shows 46% of people now call their financial situation poor, in numbers that have grown from 37% in March.

"As they say, it's gas and groceries," said Smith. "Eggs are up 30%. It's painful enough at the gas pump and the grocery store is no better. In fact, I think it could be even considered to be worse than even on the energy side."

This means that work needs to be done to "prevent inflation by spending less rather than thinking we can spend our way out of this," he added.

Smith on Friday also discussed the provision in the Inflation Reduction Act to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to conduct audits.

"I've introduced a bill to repeal that and put more of a focus on customer service at the IRS, so the taxpayers can call in and their calls are actually answered," said Smith. "I think I think this latest statistic is one in nine phone calls are answered, and that's after 20-some minutes on hold."

