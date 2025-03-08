Rep. Aderholt to Newsmax: English as Official Language Unites America

President Donald Trump's executive order making English the official language of the United States unites rather than divides the country, Rep. Robert Aderholt, who has introduced legislation to codify the order into law, told Newsmax Saturday.

"This has been an issue that has been percolating for many, many years," the Alabama Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "I remember Newt Gingrich talking about this issue probably 25 years ago or longer.

"I know some people would say this is dividing this country, but I think it does the opposite," the congressman added. "I think it unifies this country because it causes all people to speak one language. And I don't think there's anything that unifies a country more than to have a unifying language."

The rule doesn't mean people can't speak other languages in their homes, but the official language of the United States should be English, he said.

Meanwhile, Aderholt said it's important to codify Trump's order into law, as "he won't always be president of the United States, as no president is will ever be president for forever."

"When he goes out of office, the next president could change it, so putting this into law and codifying it just makes all the sense in the world so we're not reverting back to multiple languages in this country."

He added that most people likely think English is the country's official language and would be surprised that it isn't, "so this just really codifies what I think most people believe is the right thing to do, and probably is already in existence."

Aderholt also said that he thinks there should be more stringent English language requirements for citizenship.

"When someone comes here, it helps them integrate more easily to find a job opportunity to participate in the democratic process when they understand English," he said. "I have found that if someone is immersed in any language, they learn it pretty quickly. So I do think we need to do everything we can to encourage English if you want to live in the United States of America."

Aderholt also discussed the talks going on in Washington to close the gap between the House reconciliation proposal and where the Senate is now.

"As far as reconciliation goes, you know, we passed our reconciliation bill, which President Trump has referred to as that one big, beautiful bill," said Aderholt, adding that at this point, he thinks the Senate is deferring to the House.

"I think our leadership, Speaker [Mike] Johnson in particular, knows it would be difficult to get two distinct bills passed in the House, especially with our close minority majority," he said. "Therefore, having one bill to try to work on and get our efforts behind would probably be easier."

