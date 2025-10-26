Rep. Adam Smith to Newsmax: Dems Not Using Shutdown for Leverage

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., denied on Newsmax Sunday that Democrats are holding the country hostage by keeping the government shut down for political leverage, insisting instead that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are refusing to negotiate on a spending plan that continues the president's budget priorities.

"This is about the budget," Smith told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "What the Republicans want is they want us to vote to continue Trump's budget. And that budget is devastating for health care."

Smith said Democrats have been clear that the current proposal would strip away Affordable Care Act subsidies, driving up costs and forcing millions off their health plans.

"The Affordable Care Act subsidies that are going away are going to drive up the cost of health care for millions of people and drive millions of people off of health insurance," he said. "And we want the Republicans to talk to us and negotiate with us about that."

Smith, who serves as the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, accused Trump of ignoring congressional appropriations and targeting states that lean Democrat.

"Throughout his presidency for nine months, he has not followed the appropriations that Congress has passed," Smith said. "He has very specifically and very publicly said he is going to cut spending for Democratic priorities and Democratic states, and he has done that."

Republicans have argued that Democrats are relitigating the One Big Beautiful Bill that was already approved.

Smith countered that the GOP passed that plan along party lines and now needs bipartisan cooperation.

"When they passed the budget bill, they didn't need Democratic votes for it," he said. "They jammed it through on a purely partisan vote. But now they're asking us to vote for it because they need our votes in this scenario."

He rejected Trump's call to reopen the government first and negotiate later, calling that "not a smart way to negotiate."

"Once they have the only leverage that we have — which is our votes — we give them their votes. And then what?" he said.

Smith said Democrats agree the shutdown is harmful but maintain that Trump's budget would have "a devastating impact" on programs like SNAP benefits and health care funding.

"It is terrible to have the government shut down," he said. "There is no argument whatsoever that any Democrat is making that this isn't a huge problem. Our argument is that Trump and the Republicans flat won't negotiate on it."

