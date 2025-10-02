Rep. Adam Smith to Newsmax: Dems Would Be 'Morons' to Accept GOP Shutdown Trap

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., ripped into Republicans over the government shutdown, telling Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats would have to be "morons" to swallow what he called a sham deal cooked up by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and President Donald Trump.

"They just expect us to vote for the Republican budget and shut up," Smith said on "American Agenda." "If they want our votes, then they should negotiate with us. But right now, their position is no."

Smith scoffed at Republican demands that Democrats hand over votes now in exchange for empty promises of talks later.

"They want us to give up our votes based on a promise that later, when they don't need us, then they might listen to us," he said. "We kind of have to be morons to take that agreement."

Republicans have argued that the continuing resolution is about keeping the lights on.

Smith countered by portraying it as a Trojan horse for the GOP's agenda of slashing healthcare and food assistance while pouring billions more into the Department of Homeland Security. In reality, continuing resolutions maintain spending levels until a broader budget deal is reached.

The House passed a short-term resolution on Sept. 19, but the Senate has failed twice this week to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the spending measure and continue funding the government.

Smith also blasted Trump's White House for pushing claims that Democrats' proposals would funnel nearly $200 billion into healthcare for illegal immigrants.

"That's a complete lie," Smith declared. "The Affordable Care Act makes it very clear illegal immigrants are not eligible for benefits under the Affordable Care Act, period. Full stop."

He warned that GOP health plans would take coverage away from hundreds of thousands in his home state.

"After the passage of the Affordable Care Act, we went from about 12% of the population [in his state] being uninsured down to 4," he said. "We would go back up to that 12 number and we would have, I don't know what the numbers would be, several hundred thousand people who now wouldn't have health insurance and wouldn't be paying into the system."

Smith saved some of his harshest words for Trump.

"We have passed appropriations bills, and then he's decided to punish his political opponents and not fund their priorities.

"You had a flood in Texas; FEMA showed up. You had a flood in Maryland; FEMA said, 'We'll pass,'" he said, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For Smith, whose sweeping claim that Trump repeatedly broke the law goes beyond official findings; the fight is about power and principle.

"They are asking us to vote for things that are, in our minds, extreme, radical, partisan, and not in the best interest of the American people," he said. "If those are Republican priorities, good for you. Go vote for them.

"But don't come across the aisle and say we have to vote for a series of things we really don't believe in."

