Rep. Adam Smith to Newsmax: Dems Won't Back Trump Budget

With a government shutdown looming on Oct. 1, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., told Newsmax Friday that Democrats will not support what he called "[President] Donald Trump's budget," drawing a sharp line with House Republicans and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"Well, the Democrats do have our own [continuing resolution] that would extend the government, keep it open," Smith said on "American Agenda." "So it'd be great if we could have a vote on that. There's a basic difference of opinion between Republicans and Democrats on how to move forward."

The House narrowly passed a short-term measure, 217-212, to keep the government open, but Senate Democrats rejected the plan. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has remained opposed to the GOP bill, insisting on changes Republicans call a nonstarter.

Smith outlined three main concerns Democrats have in negotiations.

"First is healthcare. We have the end of a subsidy to help people purchase healthcare," he said. "That will knock an estimated 1 million people off of health insurance if we don't extend it. In my state alone, it's, I think, well over 100,000. So that will drive up the cost of healthcare dramatically if we don't address that particular issue."

Smith also accused Trump of ignoring congressional spending decisions.

"He did over $400 billion in rescissions or freezing of funds. So no matter what we do, if the president has the ability to just change it unilaterally, that puts us in a very weak position," Smith said.

Third, he argued, is Trump's refusal to engage Democrats.

"The president has made it clear that he doesn't want to work with Democrats, that he basically feels this is a Republican agenda, a Republican bill. The problem is in the Senate, he needs Democratic votes. And what Democrats are saying is we are not going to vote for a budget that we don't agree with," Smith said.

Smith rejected former West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin's warning that the party is risking blame for a shutdown.

"Yes, Republicans have control and power, but Joe Manchin is wrong," Smith said. "We have to give them seven votes to move forward, and we're not going to give them those votes on a series of policy priorities we don't support."

Johnson has accused Democrats of trying to add $1.4 trillion in new spending, but Smith pushed back. "It's not $1.4 trillion. I don't know where Speaker Johnson got that figure. All we're asking for in the short-term CR is this tax credit, which is not $1.4 trillion."

