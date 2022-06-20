Donald Trump to Newsmax: Schiff's Fake Electors Claim 'Yet Another Hoax'

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is up to the same old tricks, former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Monday, responding to Schiff's House Jan. 6 Select Committee allegations that Trump was part of a fake electors scheme.

"This is a new one; this is yet another hoax, and it's the same people," Trump told "Eric Bolling The Balance" in an exclusive phone interview. "It's the same exact people. It's him and his little group, and it's a shame. It's really a shame."

Trump stated that Schiff and his staff led the impeachment attempt on Ukraine, the Russia "hoax,'' and are at the forefront of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, which is attempting to relitigate the second failed impeachment of the former president.

"The same group of people," Trump told Bolling. "These are very dangerous. They're the ones that should be investigated, and they are sure — hopefully, when the Republicans get in — they'll be investigating the Jan. 6 'unselect' committee."

Schiff has already been exposed for failing to fulfill false promises to the American people in having evidence of Trump's alleged wrongdoing, Trump declared.

"Remember, he said, 'Oh, I have all the information about Russia.' Turned out to be a total scam," Trump said. "It was just an absolute scam, and it's a shame that these people are allowed to continuously do this."

Trump said the only thing he and his people were doing with the 2020 presidential election was challenging the results, and it was not a crime to contest the election amid allegations of election fraud.

"We did nothing wrong, other than complaining about the election, and I've been complaining about it from day one," Trump said.

"No we did nothing wrong. It's freedom of speech. Hillary did it. You take a look in Georgia, and [Stacey Abrams] did it. It's done. And in our case, we have proof."

What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was a breakdown in Capitol security, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in charge of — not the president, he said.

"They don't want to play the proof," Trump said of the Jan. 6 hearings. "They don't want to talk about Nancy Pelosi not accepting the soldiers — not accepting the National Guard that I recommended, which would have made Jan. 6 a very much different event."

"They didn't want it," Trump said of the Capitol security forces he requested and Pelosi denied. "They didn't like the look of doing that. And they were the ones in charge of security.

"Didn't want to talk about that, and most importantly, they don't want to talk about the election results."

