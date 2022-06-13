Adam Laxalt to Newsmax: Nevada Is 'Not a Blue State'

Nevada might have gone to Democrats in recent election cycles, but Nevada GOP Senate primary candidate Adam Laxalt on Newsmax vowed to change that and "flip" Nevada "back red."

"We are not a blue state," Laxalt, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, told Monday's "Spicer & Co."

Laxalt is leading fellow GOP Senate primary candidate Sam Brown, among others, before Nevada's primary conclusion Tuesday. The winner will be tasked with flipping the seat of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in November.

"Trump lost by two; Sen. Masto won by two; we have lost for three cycles, but these are tiny margin of error races, and there's no question that the momentum is on our side," Laxalt told host Lyndsay Keith.

"As most people know, turnout is a key to winning elections. We feel very strong that we're going to have great turnout on our side and what we're seeing with Hispanic voters is unreal."

"The enthusiasm for us and for Republicans to flip our state, I've never seen anything like it," he added, noting polls now show Republicans nearly 50-50 with Democrats among Hispanic voters in the state.

Republican candidates in these midterms have the struggles of the Biden administration to thank, Laxalt concluded.

"It is a perfect storm for the conservative message to carry the day," he said. "We believe in the American dream. We believe in opportunity. We believe in law and order. We believe in secure borders. And you know, Sen. Masto is a rubber stamp for Joe Biden, who's at 32% in this state.

"We feel this is going to be our cycle. We're gonna definitely turn Nevada back red."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!