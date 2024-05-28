Robert Davi to Newsmax: 'Conservatives Get Silenced and Berated' in Hollywood

Actor Robert Davi told Newsmax on Tuesday that conservatives in Hollywood are being treated similarly to how communists were treated in the 1950's.

Davi, who starred in the 1989 James Bond film "License to Kill" and 1985's "The Goonies," told "American Agenda" in an interview that "conservatives get silenced and berated" by liberals in Hollywood.

"The Hollywood left for some reason has worshiped Stalin, they have worshiped on the wrong side of history many, many times," Davi said on "American Agenda."

He added that Frank Sinatra brought him to Hollywood in 1977, and "at that time, there were conservatives … there were liberals, there were Democrats. But there weren't the large amount of communists that we know in the fifties … Joseph McCarthy got pulled over the coals."

Davi said, "Some innocent people suffered from that, but you would think the left wouldn't do it to conservatives."

He went on to criticize Democrats for having "diversity of everything you can imagine," and went on to comment on the Cannes Film Festival's decision to award Best Actress to the four stars of the film "Emilia Pérez," one of whom, Karla Sofía Gascón, is a transgender woman.

Davi said, "That's OK if society goes that way. That's OK how we're doing those things. But how come conservatives get silenced and berated?"

