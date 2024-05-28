WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: actor | robert davi | conservatives | hollywood | communists | liberals

Robert Davi to Newsmax: 'Conservatives Get Silenced and Berated' in Hollywood

By    |   Tuesday, 28 May 2024 07:09 PM EDT

Actor Robert Davi told Newsmax on Tuesday that conservatives in Hollywood are being treated similarly to how communists were treated in the 1950's.

Davi, who starred in the 1989 James Bond film "License to Kill" and 1985's "The Goonies," told "American Agenda" in an interview that "conservatives get silenced and berated" by liberals in Hollywood.

"The Hollywood left for some reason has worshiped Stalin, they have worshiped on the wrong side of history many, many times," Davi said on "American Agenda."

He added that Frank Sinatra brought him to Hollywood in 1977, and "at that time, there were conservatives … there were liberals, there were Democrats. But there weren't the large amount of communists that we know in the fifties … Joseph McCarthy got pulled over the coals."

Davi said, "Some innocent people suffered from that, but you would think the left wouldn't do it to conservatives."

He went on to criticize Democrats for having "diversity of everything you can imagine," and went on to comment on the Cannes Film Festival's decision to award Best Actress to the four stars of the film "Emilia Pérez," one of whom, Karla Sofía Gascón, is a transgender woman.

Davi said, "That's OK if society goes that way. That's OK how we're doing those things. But how come conservatives get silenced and berated?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Actor Robert Davi told Newsmax on Tuesday that conservatives in Hollywood are being treated similarly to how communists were treated in the 1950's.
actor, robert davi, conservatives, hollywood, communists, liberals
268
2024-09-28
Tuesday, 28 May 2024 07:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved